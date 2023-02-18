Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

Medical Properties Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Medical Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 95.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.3%.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of MPW opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $21.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 130,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

