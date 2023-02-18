MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,208 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 1.76% of MedTech Acquisition worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $382,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 1,265.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 577,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 535,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 188.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 255,279 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 35.3% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 836,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 218,257 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 387.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 436,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 347,119 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MedTech Acquisition stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $10.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States.. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

