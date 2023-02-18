Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,017,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned 0.08% of Medtronic worth $82,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $84.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.91. The company has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

