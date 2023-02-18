MELD (MELD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $33.37 Million

MELD (MELD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. MELD has a total market capitalization of $33.37 million and $1.34 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MELD has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MELD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.73 or 0.00425481 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,937.74 or 0.28184655 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,593,033,264 tokens. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02105073 USD and is up 3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,405,377.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.