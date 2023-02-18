Mercer International Inc. (MERC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on April 5th

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th.

Mercer International has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mercer International has a payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mercer International to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MERC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. 445,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $749.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $583.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.94 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mercer International will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mercer International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Mercer International by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Mercer International by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Mercer International by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MERC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.50 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC downgraded Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

About Mercer International

(Get Rating)

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.