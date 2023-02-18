Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Short Interest Down 9.9% in January

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Mercurity Fintech Stock Down 6.2 %
NASDAQ:MFH opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. Mercurity Fintech has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.49.
