Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.54. 182,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 579,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Metacrine in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Metacrine alerts:

Metacrine Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Metacrine

Metacrine ( NASDAQ:MTCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Metacrine, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Metacrine news, insider Michael York sold 107,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $43,892.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,434.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Metacrine news, insider Michael York sold 107,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $43,892.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,434.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Preston Klassen sold 380,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $156,048.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,181.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Metacrine

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metacrine by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,780 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 72,306 shares in the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metacrine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.