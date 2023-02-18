Metahero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0056 on Top Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $28.32 million and $715,366.46 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.80 or 0.01293211 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013671 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00036412 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.13 or 0.01632337 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

