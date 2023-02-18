MetaMUI (MMUI) Trading 2.8% Higher This Week

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a market cap of $89.24 million and approximately $47,912.59 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

