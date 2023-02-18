MetisDAO Trading Up 20.3% This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 18th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $188.06 million and $10.22 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $42.28 or 0.00171493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029095 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001751 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00018898 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00216142 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,653.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,448,115 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,448,115.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 42.76210078 USD and is up 7.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $10,896,491.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

