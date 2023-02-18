MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,424 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 31.9% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of D stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Dominion Energy Company Profile



Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.



