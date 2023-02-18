MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $19,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $192.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.04. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $196.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Raymond James upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.32.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,243,167 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.