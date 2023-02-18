MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.4 %

APD opened at $279.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.59 and its 200-day moving average is $278.41. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.16.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

