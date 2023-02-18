MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,387 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC opened at $122.50 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $72.75 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.14. The company has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

