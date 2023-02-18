MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $235.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

