MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 358,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,247 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,898 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 294.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,625,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 816.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,335,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $58.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.06.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

