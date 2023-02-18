MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,029 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $20,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $141.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.51. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $100.81 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The company has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $656,951.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,863.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,069 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.31.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Stories

