MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,752 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ADM opened at $81.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.49. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

