MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 5,328 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $18,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.2% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 25.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.0% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus increased their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $83.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $84.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Featured Articles

