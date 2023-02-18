MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $12,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sempra by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,114,000 after acquiring an additional 305,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sempra by 7.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,150,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,058,000 after acquiring an additional 303,061 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sempra by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,074,000 after acquiring an additional 24,679 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Sempra by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,388,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,329,000 after acquiring an additional 166,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sempra by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after acquiring an additional 416,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,019.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,154 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $158.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.05. Sempra has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $176.47.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.89.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

