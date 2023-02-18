Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in General Electric by 794.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

General Electric Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $83.04 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $84.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.