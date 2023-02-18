Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,927 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $208.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $200.09 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.16. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

