Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,876,000 after buying an additional 219,584 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,720,000 after buying an additional 29,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.06.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $48.60 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $58.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

