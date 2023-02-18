Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,300.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,871.00.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,368. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,617.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,526.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1,554.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.5 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

