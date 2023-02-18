Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Markel Corp lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,594 shares of company stock worth $2,513,764 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.62.

NYSE:MMC opened at $166.44 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.33 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

