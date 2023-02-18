Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,226 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $48.49 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $63.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.91.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

