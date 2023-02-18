Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 345 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 508.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.05. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cfra decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.18.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.