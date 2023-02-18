Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 532 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Duke Energy by 104.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 17.8% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Duke Energy by 541.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,550 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $99.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

