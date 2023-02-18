Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 83 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,496.38.

Booking Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Transactions at Booking

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,462.01 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,639.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,237.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2,013.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.