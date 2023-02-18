Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 9,137 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,137 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after buying an additional 1,537,686 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,879,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,509,000 after buying an additional 265,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 10.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,756,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,431,000 after buying an additional 161,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day moving average of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.82.

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.