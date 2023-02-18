Midas (MIDAS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.74 Million

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. In the last seven days, Midas has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Midas token can currently be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00005841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas has a market cap of $3.74 million and $4,593.25 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.56 or 0.00425299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,926.54 or 0.28172586 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Midas Profile

Midas is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.43595758 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $4,479.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

