Mina Price Hits $1.07 on Major Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Mina has a market cap of $901.80 million and $122.44 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00004337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 842,381,704 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 842,045,050.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.09748929 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $130,707,927.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

