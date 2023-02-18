Mizuho Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $220.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $269.83.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $213.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.48. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $471.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 30.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $79,524.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,419.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $410,578.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,471.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $79,524.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,419.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,074 shares of company stock worth $11,604,647 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 510.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Articles

