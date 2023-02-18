Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

MFG traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 756,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,163. Mizuho Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Insider Activity at Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 64,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $651,334.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,093,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,123,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 25,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

Further Reading

