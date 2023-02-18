Mobilicom Limited’s (NASDAQ:MOB) Lock-Up Period To End on February 21st

Mobilicom’s (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, February 21st. Mobilicom had issued 2,858,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 25th. The total size of the offering was $11,803,540 based on an initial share price of $4.13. After the expiration of Mobilicom’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Mobilicom Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ MOB opened at $1.55 on Friday. Mobilicom has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobilicom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mobilicom stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel owned approximately 1.12% of Mobilicom at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers. Mobilicom Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

