Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Macquarie lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Up 0.2 %

MCRI stock opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day moving average is $72.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.69.

Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Monarch Casino & Resort

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after buying an additional 514,761 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 499.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after buying an additional 129,427 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 10.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,162,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,496,000 after purchasing an additional 112,865 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 66.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 92,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 112,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 83,128 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.