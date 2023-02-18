monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MNDY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.31.

MNDY opened at $153.11 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.48. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 1.01.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.80. monday.com had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that monday.com will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 13,721,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,997,000 after buying an additional 772,450 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $518,057,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in monday.com by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,145,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,759,000 after buying an additional 250,756 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in monday.com by 47.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,091,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,781,000 after buying an additional 668,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in monday.com by 7.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 975,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,514,000 after buying an additional 65,778 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

