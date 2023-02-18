monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $170.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MNDY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on monday.com from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded monday.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on monday.com from $132.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.31.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Stock Performance

monday.com stock opened at $153.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.48. monday.com has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.80. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 20.77% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that monday.com will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter worth approximately $8,834,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 151.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter worth approximately $590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 240.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 6,322.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,472,000 after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About monday.com

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.