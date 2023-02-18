monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $180.00 at KeyCorp

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $156.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $132.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of monday.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.31.
Shares of MNDY opened at $153.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 1.01. monday.com has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.48.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
