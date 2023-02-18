Moonbeam 24 Hour Volume Tops $39.74 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00002065 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $293.66 million and $39.74 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00080009 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00057989 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00010656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029093 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001114 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001763 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 576,930,936 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

