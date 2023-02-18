Moonbeam Market Capitalization Achieves $292.44 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00002061 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $292.44 million and approximately $37.47 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00079647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00057160 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00029702 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001103 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001769 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 576,894,253 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

