MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

MLTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.20.

NASDAQ MLTX opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $18.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

