Morgan Stanley Boosts Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $49.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HWM has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.22.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,896,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,859,000 after buying an additional 449,248 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,112,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,335,000 after acquiring an additional 563,403 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,888,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,036,000 after acquiring an additional 881,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,638,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,494,000 after acquiring an additional 221,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,022,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after acquiring an additional 830,354 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

