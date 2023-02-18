Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,879 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,505 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $451,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,500,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,539,000 after buying an additional 1,509,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,543,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,612,000 after buying an additional 1,158,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.05.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

