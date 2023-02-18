Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX opened at $34.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Mplx has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.32%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mplx will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

