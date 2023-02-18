MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Given New C$73.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTYFF. CIBC cut shares of MTY Food Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $54.27.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants and sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

