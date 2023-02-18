My DeFi Pet Trading 3.6% Higher This Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $743,860.83 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.47 or 0.01297863 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00039967 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00013800 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.61 or 0.01643724 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,564 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

