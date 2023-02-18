MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.14.
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance
Shares of MYTE stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.83 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.