MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.14.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

Shares of MYTE stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,649,000 after buying an additional 145,030 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 22,963 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2,991.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 61,207 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.