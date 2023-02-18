Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Natera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.91.

Natera stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03. Natera has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $68.16.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 19,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $844,159.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,323.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 19,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $844,159.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,323.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $48,883.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,074 shares in the company, valued at $22,546,426.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,798,804 in the last 90 days. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 4,595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

