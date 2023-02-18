National Bank Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

